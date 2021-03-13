Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 912,900 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the February 11th total of 1,989,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 153,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. Glencore has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

