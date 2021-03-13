Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 912,900 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the February 11th total of 1,989,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 153,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. Glencore has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.40.
Glencore Company Profile
