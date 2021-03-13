Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,060 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,728,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,522,000 after acquiring an additional 367,275 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 381,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 158,569 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

