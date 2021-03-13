Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Global Ship Lease reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Ship Lease.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

GSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. 391,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,138. The firm has a market cap of $546.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Featured Article: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.