Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Global Ship Lease reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Ship Lease.
GSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
