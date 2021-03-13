GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.0878 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 13th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $14,884.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,029.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,919.76 or 0.03145626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.80 or 0.00368340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $597.69 or 0.00979343 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.94 or 0.00384966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.14 or 0.00360704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00255258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022862 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

