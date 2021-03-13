Globeflex Capital L P Sells 2,993 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $68.47. 13,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.