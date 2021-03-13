GNY Reaches Market Capitalization of $354.15 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. GNY has a total market cap of $354.15 million and approximately $983,847.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 45% higher against the US dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00662532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00066339 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00037233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00025308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

