GoByte Price Tops $0.0327 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $310,885.93 and approximately $527.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007336 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,517,149 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

