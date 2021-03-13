GoldFund Achieves Market Capitalization of $184,462.22 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $184,462.22 and $13.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006347 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000055 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

