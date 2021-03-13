GoNetwork (GOT) 1-Day Volume Hits $110,314.00

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $265,548.20 and $110,314.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoNetwork token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,067.71 or 0.99668206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00031409 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00079296 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000991 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003179 BTC.

GoNetwork Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

