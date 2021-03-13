GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,567,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,955 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.68% of GoPro worth $70,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in GoPro by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 23.4% in the third quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in GoPro by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoPro alerts:

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.75 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPRO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.