Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Price Hits $1.72 on Top Exchanges

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $2.77 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00002805 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins.

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

