Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,164 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Graco worth $64,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Graco by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,496 shares of company stock worth $6,410,310. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

