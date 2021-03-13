Graviocoin Hits One Day Volume of $1,561.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $1,561.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00377592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.