GravityCoin (GXX) Achieves Market Cap of $120,079.09

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 41.5% against the dollar. One GravityCoin token can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $120,079.09 and approximately $30.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.41 or 0.00446604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00061596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00050993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00089821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00068304 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.00516148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011466 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,364,195 tokens. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

