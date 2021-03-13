GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Down 55.1% in February

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the February 11th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GREE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS GREZF remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. GREE has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

