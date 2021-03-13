Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the February 11th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,933,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GRCU stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products.

