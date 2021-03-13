GridCoin (GRC) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and $15,649.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

