Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Grocery Outlet worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $32,836.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,247.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 452,327 shares of company stock worth $18,278,922. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

