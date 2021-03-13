Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Purchased by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347,685 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 9.34% of Grocery Outlet worth $345,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GO. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,247.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,327 shares of company stock worth $18,278,922 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. 645,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,510. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

