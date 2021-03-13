Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,520 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Groupon worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Groupon by 355.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in Groupon by 539.5% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 482,790 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 407,299 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Groupon by 61.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 168,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Groupon by 81.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,532 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 149,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 432,039 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after buying an additional 148,587 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $60.16. 2,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,628. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

