Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GCHEF remained flat at $$1.41 on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

