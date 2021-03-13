Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:GCHEF remained flat at $$1.41 on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile
