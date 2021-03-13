Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Update

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 26,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GHLD opened at $15.05 on Friday. Guild has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on Guild in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Guild in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Guild in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Guild in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Guild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

