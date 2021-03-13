GXChain (GXC) Trading 26.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $46.68 million and $8.64 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000450 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,062,247 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

