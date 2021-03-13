Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,338 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after acquiring an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,891 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.77. The stock had a trading volume of 39,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,221. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.90. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.