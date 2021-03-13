Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,805 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after acquiring an additional 702,534 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 881,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $184.61 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $3,730,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,971.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,775 shares of company stock valued at $52,114,962. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

