Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 300 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,836,215. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $518.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $541.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.43. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

