Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 376 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,130,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waters by 160.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Waters by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,719 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Waters by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

NYSE WAT opened at $268.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.