Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Equifax by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Equifax by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Shares of EFX traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $171.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.14. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

