Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 10,300 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,528,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Bilibili by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,473,000 after acquiring an additional 827,892 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,567,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,695,000 after acquiring an additional 582,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 286.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 508,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 376,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BILI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.81.

BILI stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $108.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,802. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.61. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of -99.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

