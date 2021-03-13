Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 12,893 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.93. 19,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,626. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

