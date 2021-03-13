Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,881 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,998 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Argus raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

DFS traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.25. 9,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,285. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $103.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

