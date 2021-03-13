Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,200 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average is $115.24.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

