Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,417 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,554,000 after acquiring an additional 754,969 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,558,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,951,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,978,000 after acquiring an additional 653,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,662,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MXIM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

MXIM stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,853. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

