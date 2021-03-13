Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,405 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HP were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HP by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $150,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in HP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 246,415 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in HP by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 647,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $30.26 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.