Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,624,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $155.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average of $130.90. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $157.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

