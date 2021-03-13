Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 510,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 437.2% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 200,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

