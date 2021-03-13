Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,504. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $155.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.63.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

