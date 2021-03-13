Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $277,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 75.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 736,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 220,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

