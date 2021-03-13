Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

