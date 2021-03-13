Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.33 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 465.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,285,000 after buying an additional 251,824 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 286,171.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $11.27 on Friday, reaching $378.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 138.24, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.97 and a 200-day moving average of $378.00. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.