Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.30 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Okta by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $14.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.67. The company had a trading volume of 46,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,355. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.42 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.16, for a total transaction of $7,594,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,650 shares of company stock worth $42,412,557 over the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

