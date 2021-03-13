Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 240,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Centene by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 25,632 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Centene by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Centene by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 192,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,584,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 18,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,998. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

