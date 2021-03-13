Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,636 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

