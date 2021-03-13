Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,038,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,934,000 after purchasing an additional 101,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $141.32 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

