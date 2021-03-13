Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 203.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

EPAM stock opened at $364.15 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $402.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

