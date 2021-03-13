Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.31. 781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $312.12. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.47.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

