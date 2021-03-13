Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $12.82 Million Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 263,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,823,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NIO by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

NYSE NIO opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

