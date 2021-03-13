Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 338 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total transaction of $16,197,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,712,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,929 shares of company stock worth $51,916,233 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,342.77.

NYSE:AZO traded up $12.14 on Friday, reaching $1,274.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,627. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,297.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,190.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,181.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

