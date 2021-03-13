Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,482 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,406 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,016. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.82. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.