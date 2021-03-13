Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 44,900 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,609. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

